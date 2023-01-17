Agnes Moseley, 95, went to our Lord at home with her daughters, Betty and Paula, and granddaughter, Angela, by her side Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. She retired from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital after years of employment as a nurse. She worked at St. Joseph Peace Mission, General Electric, and the Elizabeth Mundy Senior Center, and she enjoyed UK basketball and John Wayne movies.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Hamilton and Helen Guenthner; brothers, Clarence, James, and Eugene Boehm; and her husband and companion, Archie J. Moseley.
Agnes is survived by her daughters, Paula Cousino and Betty Freels; sons, Dan (Glynne) and Richard Moseley; grandchildren, Angela (Keith) McPherson, Jessica (Lance) Vogelsong, Jason (Jodi) Cousino, Jake (Christina) Schwindel, and Julie, Jamie, and Heather Moseley; great-grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart, Olivia, Ethan, and Samuel McPherson, Carleigh, Camryn, and Chase Cousino, Cody Byrne, and Lucas and Austin Schwindel; and sisters, Cornelia Moseley and Lucille Rose.
Special thanks to Father John Vaughan, Sister Margaret Ann, Regina Revlett, and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their help.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. A private burial for the family only will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation prior to the Funeral Mass.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Moseley.
