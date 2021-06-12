HARTFORD — Agnes Thomasson Campbell, 96, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Agnes was born March 1, 1925, in Hartford to the late Earl Cottrell and Ethel Vance Thomasson. One of four children, Agnes grew up to be quite the cook. She was known for cooking delicious biscuits and gravy, a lovely roast, fried chicken or her famous meatloaf. Dinners were always accompanied by no fewer than two vegetables along with hot homemade bread for her family.
She was a member of the Homemakers Club and Woodman of the World. In the 1980s, she bought a Texas Instruments computer. No programs came with it, and anything you wanted to do with the machine required code to be written. Agnes read books and studied, teaching herself to program her computer. Always stretching her mind, you could find her enjoying a game of Rook, a favorite of hers, or working word searches up until recently.
Agnes was never one to sit still and held several jobs in her younger years. In the summers of her high school years, she worked at Ken-Rad Tube and Lamp Corp. in Owensboro. During World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter” with Curtiss-Wright in Louisville, helping to build the C-46 Commando. She was also a telephone switchboard operator in Louisville. Of all her accomplishments and admirable titles, her proudest accomplishment was being a wife of over 52 years to the late John Ray Campbell and mother to six children.
Her husband Johnny was a romantic at heart. For their 50th wedding anniversary, she didn’t get a card or flowers. Instead, he bought her the schoolhouse she attended as a child. Last year, Agnes and her family selflessly donated it to the Parklands in Louisville, who came and disassembled it piece by piece, numbering each piece of wood, so as to put it back together exactly how it always was, maintaining its integrity and history. They were surprised to discover that the director of the program is related to Agnes’s childhood teacher.
Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Campbell, on March 3, 1998; a son, Michael Ray Campbell, on Oct. 29, 2012; a brother, Wendell Thomasson; sisters-in-law Margaret Thomasson and Emma Jean Thomasson; a brother-in-law, Wallace Haynes; and a daughter-in-law, Karol.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her children, Carlos “Gene” Campbell of Monroe, Michigan, Malcolm (Marcia) Campbell of Hartford, Darlene (Kenneth) Chyle of Hartford, Twila (George) Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dewayne (Elsie) Campbell of Hartford; a brother, J.W. (Bobbie) Thomasson of Louisville; a sister, Maxine Haynes of Athens, Alabama; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to close friends Anna Taylor and Paula Felty for helping Agnes in her final days.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, where envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. The nursing staff at hospice are true angels.
A funeral celebration for Agnes Campbell will take place 1 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Woodward Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
All who wish to honor Mrs. Campbell at the visitation and funeral will adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
