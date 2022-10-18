Agnes Warren Stuart, 94, of Owensboro, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born February 13, 1928, in St. Joseph to the late Leo and Ruth Long Warren. Agnes was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro.
Agnes was fervent in her faith, steadfast in her devotion to family, and unconditional in both. Agnes was diligent in her labors, an obvious form of prayer. She is our mom, our first friend in a challenging world.
Along with her parents, Agnes is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Stuart, and siblings, Laverne, Joe Paul, Roger, Monroe, and Dennis.
She is survived by her children, Jerry (Janice) Stuart, Bonnie Stuart, Judy (Bob) Wade, Philip (Sionna) Stuart, Joe Stuart, and Jeff (Bridgett) Stuart; grandchildren, Beth, Brad, Caitlin, Elissa, Travis, Stuart, Karen, Eric, Amanda, Leslie, and Tyranda; and her sister, Mary Ruth Warren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with a Rosary being said at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available during the visitation.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Stuart. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Agnes Warren Stuart and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented