Aileen L. Phillips, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Daviess County to the late William and Delma Bartlett Lamm. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Carmel Home and was a current member at Sorgho Baptist Church and a former member at Curdsville Baptist Church. Aileen sang on the WOMI gospel hour when she was 16 years old. She enjoyed yard work, planting flowers and rocking and singing to her grandbabies. She always had food on the stove for anyone who came by.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Jay” Phillips; sister Georgia Dean Dillman; and brothers John C. Lamm and Bill Lamm.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Mills (David); grandchildren Kristie Haynes and Brad Stallings (Carla); great-grandchildren Brittany Haynes, Alexis Haynes, Laney Stallings, Miles Stallings and Christian and Colton Stallings; four great-great-grandchildren, Kora Stallings, Rubie Stallings, Amari Quisenberry and Eden Alvarez; several nieces and nephews, especially Jeff Lamm, Gayle Donahoo and Betty Marksberry; and her beloved pets, Nipper and Lady.
Services will be noon Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky, and especially to her nurse, Erin Stiff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
