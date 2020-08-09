HAWESVILLE — Aileen Lamar Adkins, 94, of Hawesville, passed away peacefully the morning of Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Aileen was born in Hawesville on May 1, 1926, to the late Richard C. and Beulah I. Lamar.
Aileen graduated as valedictorian from Beechmont High School in 1944. At the time of her death, she was the longest-standing member of the Hawesville United Methodist Church and a longtime active member of the Mission Minded Women. She retired from the Hancock County Board of Education and the Hancock County Assessment Insurance Company. Aileen loved gardening, quilting and sewing for her family. She was particularly proud of the unique hand cross-stitched Christmas stockings for all 102 of her immediate family members, which hung prominently across her mantle every year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, James “Tip” Adkins. Tip and Aileen would have celebrated their 75th anniversary together this year. She was also preceded by her siblings, Iantha Gaynor, Barbara Moore, Rickey Lamar, and four infant siblings, Ronald, twins Earl and Gerald, and Glenda.
Alieen leaves a great living legacy of eight children, Ronnie (Brenda) Adkins, Rita (Sandy) Hendry, Donna (Allen) Chappell, Debbie (Tommy) Keown, Sherry Pirkle, Jeff (Melanie) Adkins, Scott (Minda) Adkins and Jamie (David) Huddy; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Eloise Powers Edwards and Terry (Barbara) Lamar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family funeral services will be held Monday at the Hawesville United Methodist Church. Aileen’s family will be greeting friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hawesville United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, it would have been Aileen’s great pleasure to know that donations would be given to the HUMC Building fund in her honor. Share your memories and condolences with Aileen’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
