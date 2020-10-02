Aja Rhionna Dean, 16, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Aja was born in Owensboro on Dec. 29, 2003, to Melissa Kay Pollard and Broderick Dwayne Dean Sr. She was a junior at Owensboro High School, where she was heavily involved in playing softball and dance for the school.
It has been said Aja could have been born in another time — a flower child of the ’70s, perhaps. Where the little things, like family, easy living, conversations and taking care of people took precedence over today’s distractions. Hard-working and hard-headed, she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and share her viewpoints, yet always seemed to find a way of embracing differences and agreeing to disagree.
At 16, she had a growing passion for politics and enjoyed sharing her thoughts. She was artistic, a singer who appreciated artists like Fleetwood Mac and Frank Ocean. Aja truly adored her nephew, Sayvior, and blessed so many with her photos of them together to prove it. A true affinity for life, Aja would be inclined to help anyone if she could and was once quoted saying if people needed a ride somewhere, she would be glad to pick them up, because she knew what it was like. To be able to place herself in the shoes of another — a gift Aja had, and shared.
A certified “daddy’s girl,” her father was her everything, and she, his. Big, beautiful hair, natural beauty and a charisma and personality to follow suit, the mark she has left is on this world is apparent and known. Teachers, students, friends and family celebrate and honor a bright, vibrant life, and a young woman who spent her years loving, serving and celebrating.
Aja is preceded in
death by her grandfather, Steve Frey; her brother, Jay’vair Pollard; and aunt
Aja E. McHenry.
Along with her parents, Aja is survived by her siblings, Broderick Dwayne Dean Jr., Laylonni Dean, Kiearna R. Dean and Michael Anthony Dean; her nephew, Sayvior Dean; her maternal grandmother, Lori Gray; her paternal grandparents, Dalsie Agee and Charles E. Coleman; her uncles and aunts, Ryan McCullan, Jaimie Paradissis, Trisha Holcomb, Steven Frey, McKenzie Frey and Mary Frey; and her great-grandparents, Lana Burkeen, James and Gloria McClure.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Tom Cayce officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial balloon release will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at English Park.
For all those who wish to honor and celebrate Aja at the funeral home are required to wear masks for the safety of all those who are in attendance at the visitation and funeral celebration. The family asks for all those who visit wear bright colors because Aja was the color in our life!
