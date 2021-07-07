Alaina Gay Blair, 55, of Hatfield, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Owensboro September 19, 1965, to Gary and Joyce E. (Bryant) Badger.
She is survived by her children, Shelby Lynn Martin and Jacob Hamilton Blair; husband, Michael; mother, Joyce Badger; and sister, Rachel Leigh Manring.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Visitation: After noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
