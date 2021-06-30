BEAVER DAM — Alan A. England, 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Maryville, Tennessee, to the late Otha and Dorothy Stringfield England. Alan was of the Baptist faith and retired from the military after 24 years, having served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. He had received his master’s degree in public health from Syracuse University. Alan was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting, and loved all animals, especially his dogs. He was always a big storyteller and enjoyed his guns and working on old cars.
Alan was also preceded in death by his sister, Vickie England; stepfather Winfred Blair; and a nephew, Brandan Osborne, in 2007.
Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Beverly Humphrey England; a niece, Holly Golden (Steve) of Andersonville, Tennessee; nephews K. J. Osborne of Clinton, Tennessee, and Travis Wiggins of Chattanooga, Tennessee; cousins Kathy McKamey and Ken Stalens (Shelby) of Maryville, Tennessee, Sammie Epperson (Gail) and Becky Fraker (Don) of Clinton; sister-in-law Brenda Osborne (Kenneth) of Clinton; special friends Clara and Tommy Vance of Echols; and his best friend, Charles Matays of New York, New York.
There will be no services. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
