Alan Brice Troutman, 67, of Owensboro, went home to the Lord Monday, June 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 25, 1956, to William and Mary Troutman. Alan retired from Sysco. He was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his church family. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved hosting family gatherings.
In addition to his mother, Mary, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darek.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 40 years, Sharon; his children, Joey (Tonya) Kirby, Jennifer Kirby, and Jessica (Peter) Waller; sisters, Jodi Groves and Debbie Glenn; brothers, Scott, Steve, and Eric Troutman; nine grandchildren, Austin, Houston, and Logan Kirby, Abby and Seth Kirby, and Lennon, Reid, August, and Jude Waller; and great-granddaughter, Kayla Kirby.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Ridgewood Baptist Church. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
