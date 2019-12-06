CENTRAL CITY -- Alan "Frankie" Huff, 50, of Central City, died at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Maple Manor in Greenville. Mr. Huff was born March 8, 1969, in Muhlenberg County. He attended the Church of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Thelma Huff; and brothers Rondal Huff and Charles Huff.
He is survived by his sisters, Lindia (Jerry) Geary of Rockport and Dorothy Danner and Donnie of Bremen; brothers Harold Dean (Jeanette) Huff of Central City and Steve (the late Pam) Huff of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Betty Shaver officiating, assisted by the Rev. Larry Shadowen. Burial in Echols Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
