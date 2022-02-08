BREMEN — Alan Glen Ward, 16, of Bremen, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. He was a student.
Survivors: father and step-mother, Bryan and Denise Ward; mother, Tomeca Brooks; brothers, Levi Brooks and Will Brooks; sisters, Olivia (Lucas) Adams and Bailey (Austin) Vaught; and grandparents, Sharon Hardison, Sarah and Mike Morris, Elisa Jones, and Jeff & Gina Farley.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Adam Brown officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented