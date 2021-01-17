Alan R. “Coach Al” Walter, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 16, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Bishop Ready High School in Columbus and Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he set basketball scoring and assist records. He coached basketball at Berney Points Christian School, Tuscaloosa Central High School, Vanderbilt University, Brescia University and Daviess County High School during his 16-year coaching career. Al was retired from the Daviess County School System having worked as a physical education teacher for 20 years at Burns Elementary School. He continued as a substitute teacher for DCPS after his retirement.
Al was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a middle school boys’ Sunday school teacher for 28 years as a deacon, recreation committee member, in children’s ministry, as a greeter and was a faithful member of the Explorer’s Sunday school class.
Al enjoyed traveling, watching and discussing “The Andy Griffith Show,” cheering on Ohio State football and the Chicago Cubs, cutting coupons, all forms of exercise and spoiling his grand-dog, Benedict. Most of all, he enjoyed catching up with family and friends. If you met Al once, he was a friend for life.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Harrold and Rita Tobin Walter; brothers Phillip and Thomas Walter; and his father-in-law, Shelby Taylor.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Sharon Walter; his daughter, Taylor Schlichtemier and husband Joel of Nashville, Tennessee; his siblings, Linda Demos (Bill), Stephen (Monica), Peter (Loree), Christopher (Kim), all of Columbus, and Neil of Tampa, Florida; his mother-in-law, Jo Ann Taylor; brother-in-law, Thomas Taylor (Sandra) of Birmingham; and many beloved nieces, nephews and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First On Missions, c/o First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
