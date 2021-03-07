Alan R. “Coach Al” Walter, 67, of Owensboro, passed away on January 9, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born March 16, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio. He coached basketball at Berney Points Christian School, Tuscaloosa Central High School, Vanderbilt University, Brescia University and Daviess County High School during his 16 year coaching career. Al was retired from the Daviess County School System having worked as a physical education teacher for 20 years at Burns Elementary School. He continued as a substitute teacher for DCPS after his retirement.
Al was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a middle school boys Sunday School teacher for 28 years, deacon, recreation committee member, in children’s ministry, greeter and was a faithful member of the Explorer’s Sunday School class.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Walter shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
