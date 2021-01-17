Alan Rafferty, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Owensboro to the late Armp and Margaret Rafferty. Alan retired from IBEW after 30 years as a master electrician. He was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Alan rode motorcycles all his adult life and went on many trips on his motorcycle until his health started failing. He loved watching old Westerns, NASCAR and Wheel of Fortune. Alan enjoyed planting a garden every spring and sharing his produce with everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sherry Rafferty; son Charlie Rafferty (Lisa); three grandchildren, Emily Yager (Matt), Madison Martin and Nathan Bratcher; one great-grandchild, Connor Jenkins; sister Linda Woods (Doug) of Peachtree City, Georgia; brother Kenneth Rafferty (Vickie) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented