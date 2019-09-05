LEWISPORT -- Alan Robert Ditch, 49, of Lewisport, passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019, in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, He was born in Buffalo, New York, on July 14, 1970, to Larry and Sandra Ditch. Alan graduated from William Blount High School in Blount County, Tennessee. He attended Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and Full Sail Sound Engineering School in Winter Park, Florida. Alan was a monitor engineer and production manager for John Berry, a monitor engineer and production manager for Blackhawk, a monitor engineer for LFO, a monitor engineer for Montgomery Gentry and is currently a monitor engineer for Brantley Gilbert.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Merchant and Ruth Neilsen; paternal grandparents Walter and Corrine Ditch; an uncle Robert Neilsen; and father-in-law Bob Payne.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Angie Payne Ditch; children Whitney Marie, Logan Robert and Gabriel Alan; mother Sandra Ditch of Geneva, New York; father Larry (Nora) Ditch of Ocala, Florida; brothers Greg and Andy Ditch of Geneva; mother-in-law Charlotte Payne of Lewisport; an aunt Barb Neilsen of Greenbrae, California; uncles Gary Neilsen of Geneva and Roger (Jeannie) Ditch of Windsor, New York; brother-in-law Rob Payne of Lewisport; and niece and nephew Raley Payne and Guy Payne of Lewisport.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Columba Catholic Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, and after 9 a.m. Saturday until service time at St. Columba Catholic Church.
