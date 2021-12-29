Alan Robert Howard, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 6, 1937, in Philpot to the late Robert Vincent and Nora Hannah Hinsey Howard. Alan retired after 41 years from W.R. Grace, where he worked as a chemical operator and was a U.S. Navy veteran, which he was very proud of. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church. Alan was a history buff, avid reader, liked poetry and loved watching “Jeopardy!”. He was the highlight of any social gathering with his funny stories and jokes. His four great-granddaughters were the highlight of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George W. Howard and Vincent C. Howard; and a sister, Anna Marie Krayzel.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Hartz Howard; daughter Donna Howard Coleman of Owensboro; son Richard Alan Howard of Sandborn, Indiana; four grandchildren, Heath Coleman, Terany Gaddis, Aaron Howard and Kirstin Howard; four great-granddaughters, Addie, Karalee, Hailee and Kinley; his twin sisters, Alena Francis Gilbreath of Roswell, Georgia; and two brothers, Gerald P. Howard of Philpot and Anthony Gene Howard of Owensboro.
Services are private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
