Alan Stuart Velotta, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 9, 1973, in Owensboro to the late Jimmie Stuart Velotta and Violet Mae Huff Velotta. Alan worked for U.S. Bank. He was the president and director of Merely Players, a non-profit theater group he created in the late 1990s. They performed many productions throughout the years, both in town and out of state. With Alan’s leadership, Merely Players won several awards. Alan’s passion was theater, all forms of music, and Broadway musicals. His favorite quote by Oscar Wilde was, “I love acting. It is so much more real than life.”
He is survived by a sister, Belinda Hagan;
two nephews, John Michael Cooper and
David Gish II (Margaret); two great-nephews, Diego Gish and Ethan Gish; and his beloved dog of 11 years, Gypsy.
As per Alan’s wishes there will be no funeral service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alan Velotta Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY, 42301.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many, many friends.
Online messages of condolence and donations may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
