LEWISPORT — Alan Victor Sipes, 68, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughter under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Lemuel “Nip” and Louise Horrell Sipes. Alan retired from Southwire Rod and Cable.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zackery Wayne Guinn, and father-in-law, Eugene Robbins.
Alan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jimmilyn Robbins Sipes; daughter, Victoria “Torie” and her husband, Jacob Shivley; mother-in-law, Grace Robbins; brother-in-law, Barry Robbins; nephew, Oren Robbins; along with many friends he considered family.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Alan’s family will be greeting friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or your favorite charity.
