BREMEN — Alana Sue Scott Sanders, 75, of Bremen died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 12:19 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Sanders was retired as a correctional officer at the Green River Correctional Complex and was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Tony (Judy) Oglesby; daughter, Stacy Holman; brothers, James Scott, Mack Scott, and John T. Scott; sisters, Ann Mata and Jenny Scott Gary.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
