Albert E. “Whit” Whitaker, 90, of Owensboro passed away May 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on March 12, 1931, to the late Herschel Bradford and Mary Lou Mills Whitaker. Whit had a true passion for race cars and being able to be on the track during the racing season. He enjoyed staying busy, playing cards and going to the flea market. Whit liked to spend time in his garden where he grew tomatoes. His true enjoyment came from spending time with his dog Skipper.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by six brothers, five sisters and a stepson, John Askins.
Whit is survived by his wife, of 67 years, Audrey Askins Whitaker; son, Anthony (Vanita Sue) Whitaker Sr.; grandchildren, Anthony Whitaker Jr., Carrie (Jason) Mann, Donna (Mike) Bristoe; great-grandchildren, Brian Hoffman, Garrett Whitaker, Jessica Mann, Michael Mann; daughter-in-law, Vickie Smith Askins; brother-in-law, Buddy Brown; sisters-in-law, Linda Whitaker, Nancy Whitaker.
Committal service will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Whitaker.
