Albert F. Laub Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born Jan. 12, 1927, in Owensboro to Albert F. Laub and Mary Ams. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ann (Buck) Montgomery, Lillian Mattingly, Charlotte (Gene) Hein and Betty J. Laub; nephew Joseph Mattingly; great-great-niece Mollie Hagan; and great-nephew Joseph Albert Mattingly III.
Surviving are his loving and devoted great-niece, Jean (Gary) Hagan and their children, Gary II (Jessica), great-great-great-nephew Lincoln Albert (LA), Jennifer (Jeff) Tinius; great-great-great-nieces Miller, Lillian and Josephine; Mollie Alyssa’s sons, great-great-great-nephew Max Carter and Clark Anthony; and great-great-great-niece Allie B.
Other survivors include his nieces and nephews, Janet (Mickey), Betsy (Ricky), Carrie, Vincent Jr., Gregory and John; great-nieces and nephews Anne, Julie, Sally, Vincent II, Melissa, Emily, Lindsay, Meredith, Carrie Beth and Abigail; great-great-nieces and nephews Tyler, MacKenzie, Molly, Jake, Caroline, Emily, Oliver, Charlotte, Felix, Maddox, Greyson, Grace and Evvy.
Albert was a soldier in the United States Army during World War II, from June 4, 1945, to Oct. 26 1946. He was stationed in Germany and Austria as a private first class, where his duties as a supply clerk in the European Theatre of Operations with the 488th Quartermaster Depot Supply Company included various clerical and stock-handling duties in connection with the receipt, storage and issue of supplies, as well as keeping records of incoming and outgoing supplies.
His decorations and honors included a World War II Victory Ribbon for German Occupation, Medal of Victory, Master Rifleman and medal for Honorable Service.
After returning home to Owensboro from the war, he worked with his father at the family sheet metal shop. As his parents and relatives grew older and ill, he became their caretaker. He sacrificed pursuing his dreams and aspirations to take care of them so they could be cared for and die in the comfort of their own home.
His interests included playing the piano (self-taught and accomplished), sketching and painting (also self-taught and accomplished), classical music, astronomy, keeping up with current events, UK basketball and going for walks on sunny days. Most of all, he cherished his family, acting as a bond to ensure that he kept his extended family close.
What his family most admired about Albert was he always carried himself with dignity and grace, and would find the joy in the most simple things in life. His intelligence, military bearing and loving nature will live on in all of us. We will all strive to employ his qualities and his life’s wisdom that he instilled within us so that his memory and influence will live on in our hearts and in the hearts of our children.
