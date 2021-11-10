Albert H. “Al” McGary, 78, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Breckinridge County to the late Silas “Si” and Edith Taul McGary. Al was a member of Dawson Baptist Church and a graduate of Breckinridge County High School. He was the owner of River City Insurance Agency for over 30 years, was the owner of the former Package Ice Co. and owner of the RC Cola distributorship in Owensboro. Al loved antique tractor pulling and was a member of the Daviess County Lions Club. He was a big prankster and loved to joke and laugh with everyone he met.
Al was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Bland McGary, on June 25, 2004; and a sister, Mary Catherine Taul.
Surviving are his children, Ken McGary of Philpot, Matt McGary and wife Tracy of Philpot, David McGary and wife Yvonne of Philpot and Cheryl McGary Cobb and husband Jared of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Andy McGary, Ashlyn and Bryson McGary, Austin McGary and Graham, Scarlett and Vivian Cobb; and a brother, James Calvin McGary of Lexington.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Philpot.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 or to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Al requested that his friends and family focus on all the good times they had together. His family invites you to share your memories of Al through the Facebook group “Love and Memories for Al McGary.”
