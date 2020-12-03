Albert L. Rhodes Jr., 48, of Owensboro, departed this life on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Harlan, Kentucky.
Albert was a former member of Saint Paul A.M.E. Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories and mourn the loss of his passing his mother, Barbara A. Rhodes; one sister, Andrea Shanks; and a host of family and friends.
Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home. The number of attending the service for Albert L. Rhodes Jr. shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate protective masks.
