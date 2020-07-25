GREENVILLE — Albert Lee Augustino, 78, of Greenville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehab in Mount Vernon, Indiana. Mr. Augustino was born Oct. 13, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his mother, May Dell Cox; and daughter Yonia Augustino.
He is survived by his sons, Jarrod Lee Augustino of Lexington and Dustin Dukes; daughters Bridget Augustino of Tennessee and April Dukes of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Todd Cartwright officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
