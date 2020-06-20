Albert Melvin Pagan, of Owensboro, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 82, was called to his heavenly home by the Lord to reunite with his family, friends and loved ones.
In compliance with public health and safety directives, his funeral was held privately for family. Care was by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
A public Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, with visitation from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church Music Living Cross Fund, 5741 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence for the family of Albert Pagan may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
