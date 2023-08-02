Albert Michael “Mike” Thompson Sr., 84, of Owensboro, died Monday, July 31, 2023, in Owensboro. He was born Nov. 8, 1938, to the late Hayden C. and Kathleen Head Thompson in Daviess County. Mike was an active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church serving on the Pastoral Council, Picnic Committee, and Finance Committee. He was a Eucharistic Minister, a Precious Blood School Board member, and was primarily responsible for the planning, design, and construction of the Parish Rectory. Mike graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1956, received his B.S. in E.E. from the University of Kentucky in 1961 and worked in his profession at Texas Gas Transmission for three years in Owensboro. Then, he became the co-owner of Johnson Electric Co., Owensboro Electric Supply Co., May Electric Co., Midwest Electric Supply Co., Johnson Thompson Farms, Owensboro Precast Concrete Co., Johnson Brothers Realty Co., and Southland Electric Supply Co., retiring from Southland Electric Supply Co., after 34 years of service where he made many friends.
Mr. Thompson entered service with the Missouri Air National Guard, served in the Kentucky Air National Guard, and served in the Air Force Reserves.
Mike was a member of the Kentucky Society of Electrical Engineers, a 30-year West Daviess County Water District Commissioner, and he served 26 years as Chairman. He was a Daviess County Lions Club member, Chairman of the 1970 Daviess County Fair, and was primarily responsible for the planning, design, and construction of the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Philpot.
He was a charter member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council and served for nine years and chaired for three years on the council. He also served on the Diocese of Owensboro Administration Committee for 19 years. Mike loved being a volunteer. He worked with the Catholic School Superintendent to prepare the financial planning for the 14 parishes to consolidate the Owensboro Area Catholic Schools into the one OCS System. He then worked with the Director of Catholic Schools to re-configure the seven schools into the four present sites. He was awarded a lifetime membership in the Catholic High “Gold and Emerald” club in appreciation of his service. He also served 10 years on the Brescia University Board of Trustees. Mike’s volunteer projects include the Original Break Room at Brescia College, The First Newman Club Chapel at the University of Kentucky, Precious Blood Rectory, Daviess County Fairgrounds, Glenmary House at the Center, The Art and Marie McRaith Building at St. Raphael, The White Fence at St. Raphael, The Deck at St. Stephens Rectory, the Playground at OCS 4-6 Center, and His Favorite Tree House built with his two grandsons, Kevin and Hayden Thompson.
Mike was the leader for 19 years in the Glenmary Pumpkin and Mum Sales, a fundraiser for the Glenmary Home Missions.
Mike loved Gaited Show Horses and owned 12 or more. His children showed them on the national circuit and won several national and world championships. He also loved Belgian Horses and loved giving hayrides to hundreds of folks at St. Raphael with his good friend Bishop John McRaith.
Mike was devoted to God, his church, his wife, his family, and his friends. He enjoyed traveling, horses, his John Deere tractors, and Owensboro Wagons.
Mike and Cloa made every effort to travel 49 of the 50 states, missing only Hawaii. They traveled extensively in Italy and were blessed to meet Pope John Paul, II. Mike loved to be with his family, especially for vacations, weddings, birthdays, and holidays. He loved Friday night gatherings at St. Raphael with his long-time friends and loved UK basketball and practical jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden, Kathleen, and Sadie Thompson; six brothers, Joseph H., Thomas M., John A., Richard V., Charles D. (Dan) Thompson, and S. Ray Norris; and four sisters, Florence M. Lovejoy, Pallie R. Kurz, Geraldine Payne, and Beulah Herrell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Cloa Johnson Thompson; two sons, Albert M. Thompson, Jr. (Molly) and William (Bill) Hayden Thompson (Valerie), both of Owensboro; one daughter, Kathy Jo Van (Ron) of Gold Canyon, Arizona; 12 grandchildren, Megan (Eugene), Kate (Brian), Lin (Cara), Kevin, Tricia (Robert), Hayden (Megan), Rachel, Stephen, John (Katelyn), Peter (Beth), Elizabeth (Ryan), and Emily; two great-granddaughters, Joanna and Evelyn; three sisters, Marilyn Osborne of Owensboro, Clara Sue Downs of Hopkinsville, and Peggy Steinsberger of Speedway, Indiana; and many nephews and nieces.
A funeral Mass for Mike will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church with burial following in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7:30 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owensboro Catholic Schools, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
