LEWISPORT — Albert Owen Smith Jr., 58, of Lewisport, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Oct. 21, 1961, in Owensboro, he was the son of Albert Owen Smith Sr. and the late Edith Priar Smith. Owen worked for approximately 25 years with troubled kids at both River Valley Children’s psychiatric hospital and the Mary Kendall Campus.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Lee Smith.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Smith of Owensboro; his father, Albert O. Smith Sr.; and a brother, Lewis (Cindy) Smith of Utica.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
