Albert Ray Cooper, 65, of Whitesville, passed away at his home on Thursday. Ray was born July 22, 1956, in Daviess County to Albert Milton and Brownie Basham Cooper. Ray worked for the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department. He loved working outdoors and with his backhoe, spending time with his family and friends and his dog Rosie. Ray was a member of Mission Vision Baptist Church.
Ray was preceded in death by his son, Darin Ray Cooper.
Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vickie Adams Cooper and their daughter, Jennifer Cooper. He is also survived by his parents, Albert and Brownie Cooper and his brothers, David (Gayle) and Jerry (Laura) Cooper.
Services are private, Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.
