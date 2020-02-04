MACEO — Albert Ray “Granny” Hall, 99, of Maceo, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Decatur, Alabama on Jan. 2, 1921, to the late John A. and Margaret Morgan Hall. Albert was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and Local 181 Operating Engineers. He taught Sunday School at Karnes Grove Baptist Church for a time. Albert was a veteran of the United Sates Navy, serving his country during World War II in the Pacific Theater. At 98 years young, Albert got to go on the Honor Flight in May of 2019 to Washington D. C. and made many new friends. He lived a full life up until his last day on earth and there was never a dull moment when he was around. Albert was preceded in death by three wives, Ima Hawkins Hall, Dorothy Kimbley Hall, Elizabeth Lawson Hall and 11 brothers and sisters.
Albert is survived by his children, Clint Hall and Denise (Sherrill) Eckles; stepdaughters Larena Lawson, Sheree Birkhead and Melanie Brooks; grandchildren Wesley (Auna) Hall, Trent (Jenny) Rosenblatt, Meagan Baker and Dillon Eckles; stepgrandchildren, Jordan Birkhead, Jarred Birkhead, Chris Lawson, Lindsay Brooks, Seth (Andrea) Lawson and Beth (Alan) Hancock; 14 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Lewisport Cemetery. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial gifts be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
