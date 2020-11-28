Alberta Hartz McCarty, 91, of Owensboro, passed away into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born March 12, 1929, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Floella Lanham Hartz.
Alberta is survived by her children, Eddie (Carol) McCarty, Nancy (Gene) McCutcheon, Ruth (Larry) Wirth, Mark (Karen) McCarty, Ron McCarty, Jerry (Dana) McCarty, Debbie Chapman, Julia (Bob) Kennedy and Vincent (Misti) McCarty; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; one brother; three sisters; and three sisters-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin Catholic Church. A private family funeral Mass will be held. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday at www.davis
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Commented