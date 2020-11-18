Alberta Hartz McCarty, 91, of Owensboro, passed away into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born March 12, 1929, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Floella Lanham Hartz.
Alberta and Norbert were married 57 years until his death in 2006. She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church for 61 years and was very dedicated to praying the rosary. She and Norbert enjoyed square dancing with their friends in the late 1960s and were awarded the Sophia Award by the Diocese of Owensboro in 2001. She belonged to a Bunco group with the same ladies for 20 years. Alberta worked as a telephone operator before she married. She was known for being a meticulous housekeeper, prepared big Sunday meals to gather her family after many of them had left home and was “Momma” to Zak. She and Norbert had a special bond with their longtime neighbors and friends, Bill and Jane Shelton and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Earl McCarty; siblings John, Lena Mae, Robert Jr., Charles Edward, Joseph Vincent, Helen Riney, Mildred McCarthy, William Carl, James and Donald Hartz.
Alberta is survived by her children, Eddie (Carol) McCarty of Owensboro, Nancy (Gene) McCutcheon of Arlington, Texas, Ruth (Larry) Wirth and Mark (Karen) McCarty of Owensboro, Ron McCarty of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jerry (Dana) McCarty of Owensboro, Debbie Chapman of LaGrange, Georgia, and Julia (Bob) Kennedy and Vincent (Misti) McCarty of Owensboro; grandchildren Jason, Erik, Aimee, Sara, Scott, Matt, Chris, Michelle, Wesley, Brandon, Scott, Jennifer, Melissa, Holly, Aubrey, Kirk, Zak, Valarie, Hallie, Russ, Sheryl, Brian, Alex, Tyler, Makayla and Jenna; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way; brother Dean (Mary) Hartz; sisters Shirley (Alan) Howard, Lena Ruth Aull and Martha Payne; sisters-in-law Jean McCarty, Ruth Ann McCarty and Rosa Lee McCarty; and several nieces and nephews.
Alberta’s funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be after 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Nov. 28, at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Our family would like to express our sincere and eternal thankfulness to the sisters and staff of Carmel Home for their loving care of our mom.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented