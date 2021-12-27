CENTRAL CITY — Alberta J. Love, 85, of Central City died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Love was born in Muhlenberg County on July 2, 1936. She was a homemaker and a member of First Christian Church in Central City.
Ms. Love is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Love; daughter, Sharon Gish; grandsons, Steven Gish, Scottie Gish; parents, Henry and Minnie Brewer; brothers, Harold “Tommy” Brewer, Buster Brewer; sisters, Barbara Sallee, Aretta Broker, Ola Mae Skorski, Virginia Brown.
Survivors include her son, Mike Hill, of Greenville; grandchildren, Phillip (April) Hill, Crystal (Michael) Woodruff, Nathan Gish; great-grandchildren, Hayden Hill, Cayson Hill, Kaitlyn Love Gray, Erin Woodruff; sister, Patsy Pendley.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
Commented