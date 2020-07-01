SACRAMENTO — Alberta “Nanny” Powers 84, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Sacramento. Alberta Carver was born April 6, 1936 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Aubrey and Eunice Beatrice Skipworth Carver and was married to Kenneth Lee “Ken” Powers September 20, 1954. Alberta was a retired licensed nurse and member of United Christian Fellowship Church in Bremen. She enjoyed cross-stitching, working crossword puzzles, all types of games, and spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Biscuit. In addition to her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ken Powers, who died December 3, 2018, and by a son-in-law, Mike Duvall.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Duvall of Sacramento and Bobbie West of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Michael Duvall (Robin), Benjie Duvall (Kimberly), Summer Corum (Greg), and Kennah Carpenter (John); fifteen great grandchildren, Brittany Stallings (Jay), Bryce Duvall, Brock Duvall, Ava Duvall, Anson Duvall, Asher Duvall, Clay Vincent, Clint Vincent, Christopher Case (Natalie), Cathlene Browning (Dillon), Noah Carpenter, Jonah Carpenter, Henry Carpenter, Isaiah Carpenter, and Sarah Carpenter; three great great grandchildren, Rorik Browning, Gunner Case and Caraline Browning; and a brother, Charlie Carver (Judy) of Nicholasville.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Kelly Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Gish Cemetery in Bremen. Friends may visit with Alberta’s family from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Alberta’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Alberta’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
