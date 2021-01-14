CENTRAL CITY — Alene Lee Campbell, 94, of Central City, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Campbell and Bobby Campbell.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
