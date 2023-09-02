Alex Leslie McGehee, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Owensboro Nov. 27, 1962. Alex worked in pest control for more than 20 years, including many years with Collins Pest Management. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and valued his time with family which often included grilling and cooking. Alex also enjoyed drag racing and watching all sports, especially U.K. and Dallas Cowboys football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Ray McGehee; father-in-law, Carroll Shrewsberry; brothers-in-law, Carl Roby, Bob Shrewsberry, and Brad Shrewsberry; and father-in-law, Larry Harralson.
Alex is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deidre “Dee” McGehee; sons, Jordan (Mary) McGehee, Sean (Paige) McGehee, and Nick (Elizabeth) McGehee; mother, Alice McGehee; granddaughter, Bailey McGehee; expected grandson, James Alexander McGehee; brothers, Dariel (Anna) McGehee, Danny (Judy) McGehee, Rex (Charlene) McGehee, and Jeff (Vickie) McGehee; sisters, Marcie Roby and Chasidy (Willy) Fulks; mother-in-law, Patricia Harralson; sisters-in-law, Mary Shrewsberry and Frankie Shrewsberry; step-sister-in-law, Stacey (Jody) Goodwin; step-brother-in-law, Bryan (Tanya) Harralson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church Building Fund or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented