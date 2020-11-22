Alex Lynn “Marty” Daugherty, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Daugherty; father Jerry Daugherty; stepfather Allen Ellis; and three grandchildren, Lupin Roach, Kray Daugherty and Morgan Daugherty.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Daugherty of Indianapolis; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Santos Delgado of Owensboro; mother Sue Ellis of Beaver Dam; brothers Darren (Belinda) Porter of Walton, Jeff Porter of Beaver Dam and Rodney Daugherty of Louisville; sister Cindy (Robbie) Sandefur of Horse Branch; grandmother Rava Lindsey of Beaver Dam; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
