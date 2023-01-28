ROSEVILLE — Alex M. Walters, 19, of Reynolds Station, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from injuries due to a tragic car accident. Alex was born Feb. 13, 2003, in Tell City, Indiana to Brian Walters and Ashley Poehlein. Alex was actively pursuing his GED in order to fulfill his lifelong dream of joining the military. He worked at the Dollar General Store and Chautauqua Health and Nursing Home. He enjoyed skateboarding, video games, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Debbie Poehlein and Kathy Walters, and an uncle, Jesse Graham.
Survivors include his mother, Ashley (Justin) Chancy; his father, Brian (Melinda) Walters; four sisters, Cheyenne Chancy, Valerie Walters, Trinity Walters, and Lilli Walters; three brothers, Dusty Daniel, Abel Walters, and Xavier Walters; grandparents, Mark Poehlien, Debra Chancy, James Chancy, Leveta and J.D. Kirk, Donna and Bobby Ball, Paul Walters, Diana and CJ Johnston, and Robert and Thea Ramsey; great-grandmother, Carolyn Poehlein; best friend, Landon; cousins, Austin and Cody; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and several other cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Alex’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
Commented