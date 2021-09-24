Alfred Jackson McPherson, 90, of Philpot, went home to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1930, to the late Kermit Jackson McPherson and Ruby Jane McGeehee McPherson.
AJ was a natural-born entrepreneur. He, alongside his brother, opened the first of many businesses — McPherson Brothers Furniture — in the early 1970s. Over the next 40 years, AJ would continue to furnish Owensboro through McPherson’s Home Furniture and A & W Furniture. He also owned and operated Old Henry’s Restaurant. AJ was known as the “Furniture Man” of Owensboro. He loved owning and operating his store. He never met a stranger and always shared his knowledge of the Lord with anyone who would sit and listen. He was a member of Walnut Memorial Church and assisted his brother in prison ministry with Agape Prison Ministries. He enjoyed watching his great-grandson’s wrestling matches, UK basketball, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and gospel music. He loved family vacations to the beach with his children and grandchildren. One of his greatest blessings was to live long enough to hold his great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McPherson was preceded in death by his son, Jeffry A. McPherson; and brothers Earl McPherson and Virgil McPherson.
He is survived by his children, Alfred (Wayne) McPherson (Debbie) of Owensboro, Christopher R. McPherson of Philpot and Laura Jackson (Robert) of Philpot; daughter-in-law Regina McPherson of Greenville; grandchildren Scott Gordon (Emily), Katie Daniels (Mark), Jarred McPherson (Tara), Daniel McPherson (Danielle), Sarah Matlock (Justin), Mark Hamilton, Jennifer Vowels, Lauren Estes, Tru Richards and Morganne Howard; great-grandchildren Bryron Gordon (Kaylee), Julia McKay (Brandon), Cambron Murphy (Kayla), Carson Murphy, Cortland Murphy, Marissa Daniels, Kenzea Daniels, Kaden Daniels, Orion Meece, Rowland Meece, Alora Meece, Gavin Foster, Seth Jones, Sofia Matlock, Tessa Matlock, Ethan Vowels, Elijah Hamilton, Caden Estes, Ady Estes, Conor O’Bryan and Amelia Murphy; great-great-grandchildren Jaxon, Jayden, Olvia, Karter Kendrick and Koda; sisters Joretta Rivers of Greenville, Betty Webb of Greenville and Delma Kamuf of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Vondale McPherson of Greenville and Jane McPherson of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Carter Creek Church Cemetery in Greenville.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
