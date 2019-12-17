LIVERMORE -- Alfred L. "Jay" Hudson, 71, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Alfred Leslie Hudson Jr. was born Aug. 16, 1948, in McLean County to the late Alfred Leslie and Gladys Howell Hudson, was married to the former Shirley June Basham Oct. 3, 1970, and was better known as "Jay" to both his family and friends. Jay retired from Alcoa Warrick Operations and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Hudson.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Shirley "Junie" Hudson; a daughter, Kristie Garner (Timothy), of Buck Creek; two granddaughters, Jessica Cannon (Blake), of Olaton, and Jena Deskins, of McHenry; four great-grandchildren, Talen Deskins, Reighlynn Cannon, Tenley Deskins and Tracen Deskins; and a sister, Glena Faye Quinn, of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bob Kennedy and Mr. Bill Lovell officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jay's family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
The Alfred L. "Jay" Hudson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Friends of the Ohio County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 7, Hartford, KY 42347. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
