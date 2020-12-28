HARDINSBURG — Alfred P. Woods, 88, of Hardinsburg, died Dec. 23, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and retired from Meade County RECC.
Survivors include sons, Gary Wayne Woods and Wendall Woods; daughters, Jannette Wethington, Velma Claycomb, Donna McAtee and Betty Whitfill; and brother, Charles Lewis Woods
Private funeral service: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery in Hardinsburg. Walk through viewing: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: New Bethel Cemetery.
