Alfred Wade Jr., 88, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Ohio County to the late Alfred Earnest Wade and Eva Christine Ralph Wade. Alfred was a terminal manager at Lafarge North America. He was also a Marine Corps veteran. Alfred loved to bow hunt and fish for spoonbills. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren and camping, and when he was younger, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Along with his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn White Wade; children, Ramona Chinn and Michael Wade; grandchildren, Cameron Cox and Tara Cox Cloud; and one great-grandchild.
Friends and family can visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
