Alfred Woke Bimbi-Sara Lewis, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on May 10, 1939, to the late Evelyn Lewis and Nadi Kolleh-Lewis.
Alfred was the last surviving grandson of the late Hon Sir Samuel Lewis, who was the first African to be knighted and also the first mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone. He emigrated to Kentucky in 1973 as a young student and studied electrical engineering at then Brescia College, now Brescia University. Alfred is a proud alumni of the St. Anthony Primary and St. Edwards Secondary school in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
He made Kentucky his true home away from home, living here for 48 years straight. Alfred was a genius in anything electrical, which was his true passion besides his genuine kindness to his fellow humans. He was an outstanding member in Owensboro community and was awarded the community awards from the governor of Kentucky, where he was recognized for his efforts, where he received The President’s Volunteer service award and recognition from the governor of Kentucky for community volunteerism. Alfred became a true son of Kentucky and made Owensboro his home. He was an avid lover of African music and was the man with the latest Congolese songs in his youthful days for the party to start. Prior to coming to the U.S., he also worked as a nurse for the Connaught Hospital. He worked at National Linen in Kentucky until he retired. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lewis; sons Alex Lewis, Victor Lewis and Evelyn Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Lewis (all children by his first wife Elizabeth Pratt-Lewis); his stepdaughters, Nyeisha Meadows and Natasha Adams; sister Ernestine (Nesther) Gondor; his cousins Annie Beckley, Balogun Coker and Alfred Ross; his nieces and nephews, Edith Mansaray, Samuel Lewis Jr., Abu Bakar Kamara, Ibrahim Kamara, Millicent Lewis, Erica Lewis, Evelyn Lewis Jr., William Lewis, Nanday, Jamilatu Gondor, Rugiatu Gondor, Fatmata Gondor, Ade Coker and Margo Pam; his grandchildren, Alex Lewis Jr.; Maya Lewis, Reginald Lewis and Vicrene Lewis; his grand-nieces and nephews, Ifeanyi Abaa-Ofoeme, Qwannett Lewis, Kwadel Lewis, Lwamina Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Julian Lewis, Duval Kamara, Raven Kamara, Roland Kamara, Roslyn Kamara, Ibrahim Tejan-cole, Imran Tejancole, Nestea Sawyerr, Fulayo Campbell and Emanuel Campbell; and his other close families, The Kolleh Family, The Akpan family, The Pratt family, The Sesay family, The Ross Family, The Coker family, The Abayomi-Coles and others.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the Mass for Mr. Lewis shall be within current health and safety directive and wear personal protective masks.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Alfred Lewis may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented