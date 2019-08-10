HARTFORD -- Alfreda Boswell, 94, of Hartford, gained her angel wings and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born April 23, 1925, in Canalou, Missouri, to the late Alfred Baughn and Thelma Harder Baughn. Freda worked at G.E. during the war and 20 years at the Bank of Dundee. She played the organ for more than 50 years at Mount Carmel Baptist Church where she was a member. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother that loved the Lord.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin Boswell; her son, Ben Boswell and his wife Joan Boswell of Owensboro; and her grandson, Robert Charles Boswell of Roswell, Georgia.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, Teresa Handley and Jimmy Handley of Hartford; four grandsons, Joseph and Amy Boswell of Owensboro, Jeremy and Ashley Handley of Hartford, Jared Handley of Beaver Dam and Josh Handley of Greenville; one granddaughter-in-law, Wendy Bucey of Roswell; and 12 great-grandchildren, Owen, Jameson, Ava Handley, Emerson and Everly Evans, Macy Handley, Alex and Adam Boswell, Hayden, Ella, Norah and Zane Boswell.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Boswell. Please share your messages of condolence with the family of Alfreda Boswell at www.millerschapmire.com.
