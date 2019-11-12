Alice Ann Lott, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born Aug. 22, 1940, in Ohio County to the late Alfred E. and Eva Christine Ralph Wade. She enjoyed selling Avon, gardening and traveling. Anne wrote a recipe column in the Messenger-Inquirer and also the Wakan Circle website. She'll miss her daily visits to Cracker Barrel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings William Wade, Ruby Miller, Augusta Soper, Ernest, Ralph and Victor Wade, Joyce Barnes and Wayne Wade.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Henry Eugene Lott; daughters Leeanne Lott, Lisa Alsup (Rusty) and Lana Galloway (Clayton); three grandchildren, Elena Lott, Kara Barnes and Natalie Moss; great-granddaughter Olivia Barnes; and a brother, Alfred Wade Jr. (Katherine).
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial will follow in Ralph Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer's Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
