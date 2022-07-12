HAWESVILLE — Alice Catherine Burden, 94, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab. She was born December 7, 1927, in Muhlenburg County to the late Ulysses and Minnie Reed. Alice was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She loved her family, cats and dogs, quilting, working in her garden, and messing with her chickens.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Burden; sons, William Reed Burden and Dallas Ray Burden; grandson, Scotty Blake; granddaughter, Crystal Jones; son-in-law, Billy Blake; and siblings, John Reed, Girdie Drake, and Margie Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Blake; grandchildren, Jason Burden, Belinda Burden, Le Ann Leisure (Dan), Brandi Blake, Regina Burden, Charlie (Amy) Burden, Carmen (Josh) Smith, Ashley Burden, Brandon Anderson, Cody Burden, and Tyler Burden; several great and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Wathen; daughter-in-law, Maudie Burden; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented