Alice Duke Shephard, 85, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Ohio County native was born July 5, 1937, to the late James and Opal Duke. Alice graduated from Murray State University with a degree in mathematics. After being briefly employed in social work, Alice taught math, calculus, and chemistry at schools in Ohio and Hopkins Counties and Fairfield, Ohio. As a private person, Alice quietly served with several charities and community activities and was a strong supporter of a Native American school in South Dakota. Alice and her husband were faithful members of Christ Community Church.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Jim Shephard and daughter, Ann Eison, both of Owensboro; son, Scott Shephard, and wife, Denise, of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Alice “Ali” Eison, Lindsay Moon (Justin), and Payton Shephard; sister, Beverly James of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; one niece and several nephews.
The memorial service for Alice Shephard will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
