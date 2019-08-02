Alice G. Goff Drochter, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on Sept. 30, 1934, to the late Leander and Pearl Chaney Goff. Alice retired from G.E. after seven years. She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafts, flowers and gardening. Along with her parents, Alice was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.
Alice is survived by her husband of 65 years, Orville K. Drochter; her daughter, Judy Drochter of North Carolina; and her siblings, Mavis (Terry) Blandford and Lee (Janet) Goff, both of Owensboro.
No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
