GRANDVIEW, Ind. -- Alice Mae Griepenstroh, 78, of Grandview, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Keith and Gary Griepenstroh; and siblings Patsy Bates and Judith McDaniel.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gentryville, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions: Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
Commented