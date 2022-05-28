HARDINSBURG — Alice “Jenny” Duke,
88, of Hardinsburg died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Cloverport Wesleyan Church and
was retired from Breckinridge Memorial Hospital where she worked as a dietary aide for many years.
Survivors: daughters, Kathy Jolly and Donna Turpin
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cloverport Wesleyan Church.
Commented