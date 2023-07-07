HARDINSBURG — Alice Jewell Bland Hendrick, 96, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a retired caseworker for the Kentucky Department for Health and Family Services.
Survivors: son, William Miller Hendrick, and daughters, Ann Howard Hendrick, Betty Lou Burke, and Nancy H. Owen.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Harvest for Jesus Christ House of Prayer.
